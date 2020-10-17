JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 6.8% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

NYSE:JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

