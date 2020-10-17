The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

