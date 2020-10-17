Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 4.1% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 316.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

