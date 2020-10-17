The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $55,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 49,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.