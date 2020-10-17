R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

