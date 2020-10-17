Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

