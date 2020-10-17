Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.