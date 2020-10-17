PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 1,630 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PM CAPITAL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 7.1% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 238.1% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

NYSE V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62. The company has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.