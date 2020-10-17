Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $364,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

