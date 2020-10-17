Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

