The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,621,179.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,853.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

