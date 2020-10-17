Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 20,106 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 266.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $184,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

