The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $67,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

