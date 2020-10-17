Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

