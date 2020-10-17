Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,211,000 after purchasing an additional 714,177 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

