Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,436.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

