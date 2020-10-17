North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 162 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

