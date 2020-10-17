Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,433.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

