North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

