Jentner Corp Has $451,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jentner Corp reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.