Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 745 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

