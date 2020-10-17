McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 387 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Shares of PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

