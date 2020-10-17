Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

