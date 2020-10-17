Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

