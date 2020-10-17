Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

