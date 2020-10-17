Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.6% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.