North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,637 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

