North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $3,899,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 46.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

