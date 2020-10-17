Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

