Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.