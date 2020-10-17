Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $75.36 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

