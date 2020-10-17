Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.