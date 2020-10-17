Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 799,331 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,101,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $335,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

