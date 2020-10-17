Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after buying an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

