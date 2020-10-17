Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Boston Scientific by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.