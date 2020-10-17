Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,322,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

