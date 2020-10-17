McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,808,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.