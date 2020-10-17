Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 386.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.