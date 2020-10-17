Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $167.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

