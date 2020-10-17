Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.41.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.