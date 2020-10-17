Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,810 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 108.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

MCO stock opened at $289.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.34. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

