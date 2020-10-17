North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

