North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.