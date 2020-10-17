North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Phillips 66 Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Boston Scientific Co.
Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Buys 279 Shares of Intel Co.
Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc.
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
