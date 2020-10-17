Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires Shares of 1,096 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after buying an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

