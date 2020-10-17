Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.