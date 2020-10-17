Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Shares of FB stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

