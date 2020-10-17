Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

