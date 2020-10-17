Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

