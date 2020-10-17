Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 299,941 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.