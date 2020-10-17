Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 299,941 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phillips 66 Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Phillips 66 Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Boston Scientific Co.
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Boston Scientific Co.
Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Buys 279 Shares of Intel Co.
Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Buys 279 Shares of Intel Co.
Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc.
McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc.
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report