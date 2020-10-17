Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150,774 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 380,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

NYSE V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

